Jefferson County Schools looking for feedback on what to do with old elementary school buildings

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM) — As Jefferson County Schools look ahead to build new school buildings for Ranson and Shepherdstown Elementary students, they’re also looking at ways to use the current school buildings.

“The Ranson and the Shepherdstown campus have served generations of residents here in Jefferson County they are a big part of the community a big part of people’s childhood a big part of their own children’s educational experience and we recognize that that’s something that’s important to consider when we look at all of the factors that are going to go into what happens to those buildings,” said Public Information Officer for Jefferson County Schools, Hans Fogle.

That’s why the school system is asking for feedback from families using a website called ThoughtExchange.

“It’s a completely anonymous opportunity for them to share their ideas and then rate other people’s ideas,” said Fogle.

The final decision will take cost into consideration.

“They’re going to have to make a decision that is financially realistic and is not going to put the taxpayer dollars at risk,” Fogle stated.

Families should make sure they’ve sent in their feedback by the time students return from Thanksgiving Break.

