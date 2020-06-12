Jefferson County Schools implements SAFE Return-to-Play

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — With guidance from the state and the Jefferson County Health Department, Jefferson County Schools will be implementing a program called SAFE Return-to-Play. The program will provide guidelines for extracurricular activities which are defined as middle and high school athletic and band programs governed the the WVSSAC.

The program provides phased guidance that allows students who participate in these extracurricular activities to continue conditioning and practicing in a safe way.

Phase one begins no sooner than June 15 and includes:

Use of outdoor facilities only

Student groups or “pods” limited to 10 or fewer

Students and adults must maintain six feet apart

Required use of face masks, except when participating in high intensity aerobic activity

No sport specific activities or equipment allowed

Only conditioning, strength, and agility training is allowed

Limit of one hour of activities per day per pod

Phase two begins June 25. Students can expect:

Use of indoor or outdoor facilities permitted

Student groups or “pods” limited to 10 or fewer

Students and adults must maintain six feet apart

Required use of face masks, except when participating in high intensity aerobic activity

No sport specific activities or equipment allowed

Only conditioning, strength, and agility training is allowed

Limit of two hours of activities per day per pod

Phase three will begin on July 13 and includes:

Use of indoor/outdoor facilities permitted

All activities limited to students within school; no interschool activities

Pods of 10 or fewer unless in intrasquad competition

Limit of three hours of activities per day

All sport specific equipment used should be disinfected after each individual use

All activities are limited to students who attend middle or high schools through Jefferson County Schools. Students or adults experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are required to stay home.