Jefferson County Schools implements SAFE Return-to-Play

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — With guidance from the state and the Jefferson County Health Department, Jefferson County Schools will be implementing a program called SAFE Return-to-Play. The program will provide guidelines for extracurricular activities which are defined as middle and high school athletic and band programs governed the the WVSSAC.
The program provides phased guidance that allows students who participate in these extracurricular activities to continue conditioning and practicing in a safe way.
Phase one begins no sooner than June 15 and includes:
- Use of outdoor facilities only
- Student groups or “pods” limited to 10 or fewer
- Students and adults must maintain six feet apart
- Required use of face masks, except when participating in high intensity aerobic activity
- No sport specific activities or equipment allowed
- Only conditioning, strength, and agility training is allowed
- Limit of one hour of activities per day per pod
Phase two begins June 25. Students can expect:
- Use of indoor or outdoor facilities permitted
- Student groups or “pods” limited to 10 or fewer
- Students and adults must maintain six feet apart
- Required use of face masks, except when participating in high intensity aerobic activity
- No sport specific activities or equipment allowed
- Only conditioning, strength, and agility training is allowed
- Limit of two hours of activities per day per pod
Phase three will begin on July 13 and includes:
- Use of indoor/outdoor facilities permitted
- All activities limited to students within school; no interschool activities
- Pods of 10 or fewer unless in intrasquad competition
- Limit of three hours of activities per day
- All sport specific equipment used should be disinfected after each individual use
All activities are limited to students who attend middle or high schools through Jefferson County Schools. Students or adults experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are required to stay home.
