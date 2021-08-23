Jefferson County Schools holds third annual Stuff-A-Bus event

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Jefferson County Schools is holding its third annual Stuff-A-Bus event to collect school supplies for kids in need.

The event will run through August 28th at the Jefferson County Fair. People can donate school supply items such as backpacks, pens, crayons, lunchboxes.

The items will go to families in the school community who need help affording the back-to-school items. Over the years, Jefferson County Schools’ Stuff-A-Bus has provided over 300 backpacks to kids in need.

“Our goal is to have them walk in and focus on education not on what they do not have in their bookbag,” said Heather Pindell, transportation supervisor at Jefferson County Bus Garage.

If you come to the event, you can also get information about becoming a JCS bus operator.