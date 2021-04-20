Jefferson County Schools gets SBA funding to build new elementary schools

Two Jefferson County, W.Va. school employees are on administrative leave pending an inquiry into their participation last Wednesday in protests at the U.S. Capitol.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Jefferson County Schools is one of seven West Virginia counties to be approved to get funding from the state School Building Authority.

The School Building Authority funding gives Jefferson County Schools the money they need to help build brand new schools for Ranson and Shepherdstown Elementary Schools. The school system will get 7.5 million dollars to be split evenly between both school projects.

Jefferson County Schools still hasn’t set a timeline yet for groundbreaking or for when the new schools are expected to be completed.