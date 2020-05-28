Jefferson County Schools extends Child Nutrition Program

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Jefferson County Schools will be extending their Child Nutrition Program through the summer to continue supporting students and their families.

The five-day meal kits will be available for pick-up, 11-to-noon on Tuesdays from June 2 through August 4. Pickup locations will be at Blue Ridge Elementary School, North Jefferson Elementary School, Wright Denny Intermediate School, and Washington High School.

Jefferson County Schools has provided more than 110,000 meals since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of school buildings and facilities.

