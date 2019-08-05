Jefferson County schools enforce annual crises training

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — With school around the corner, Jefferson County Schools had their annual training on Monday morning to ensure that staff and first responders know what to do in the case of crises.

The one-day training focused on what schools and emergency responders will do in relocating students to a safe place for parents to pick up their children.

“Every student can learn when they are in a safe environment,” said Kelly Osborne, Principal at Driswood Elementary School.

With school a little over two weeks away, officials are thinking ahead and aware that perfecting the developed crisis plan that’s been around for at least 10 years is important.

And in light of the recent mass shootings over the weekend and locally in Martinsburg where one man died and two others injured from a shooting at the Moose Lodge, police are taking no chances.

“We don’t want to do it when an incident happens and we say, what are we going to do?” said Jefferson Co. Sheriff Pete Dougherty.

Ensuring that children, in this training, are returned to their appropriate, legal guardian in the event if a crisis does happen on school grounds.

Dr. Sheri Hoff, Director of Safety and Security for Jefferson County Schools says they are also amping up their security in the school system, seeking more grants to secure funding for more safety equipment.

“We have children of all ranges, ages, special needs, general population, we take each child into consideration with our plan,” she said.