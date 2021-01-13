Jefferson County Schools employee under investigation by the school speaks out

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM) — A Jefferson County school employee, who was placed on paid administrative leave after concerns were raised about her participation in the “March to Save America” rally is now speaking out.

A school bus driver with Jefferson County Schools is one of two employees suing school system Superintendent, Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson. Tina Renner says her rights were violated.

“This was basically a letter that stated I was and until I was proven innocent I was involved in the riots in Washington, DC,” said Renner.

According to Renner, the investigation into her participation at the pro-Trump rally last Wednesday started when a complaint came before Jefferson County Schools stating that Renner and her coworker took part in the deadly capitol riots, even though Renner says she didn’t do that.

“I didn’t even make it to the Capitol I made it to the reflection pool,” stated Renner.

The alleged complaint was met with this response from Jefferson County Schools, “We are hyper-vigilant in our response to reports of threats, violence, aggression, and any other illegal activities. Any report of any violation of our policy, regardless of the source, is met with the same response. We remove the employee from any access to children, we investigate, and we make a determination about whether or not the violation took place.”

Renner’s spokesperson, Dan Casto, says both Renner and her coworker did not receive disciplinary action after their investigation from JCS and are expected to return to work.

Renner and her coworker are continuing forward with the lawsuit against the superintendent. They will be represented by Attorney John Bryan.