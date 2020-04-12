Jefferson County Schools donate supplies to essential workers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM)–Jefferson County Schools are helping out some of their community’s essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a shortage of PPE and other medical supplies across the country, Jefferson County Schools are donating items to local nursing homes, fire companies and hospitals to help provide workers with the proper protective gear they need. Eye protection, gauze and masks are just a few of the items the school system has contributed.

“I think it’s important that we contribute because this is something that affects us all and so we want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can and we’re doing it together as a community,” said Jefferson County Public Schools Deputy Superintendent for Instructional Support Shawn Dilly.

Jefferson County Schools also donated their 3D printers to Shepherd University to help produce face shields and masks.