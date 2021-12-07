Jefferson County Schools details ‘snow day’ plans for the academic year

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Snow days aren’t the same anymore now that there are more options for virtual learning because of the pandemic. Jefferson County Schools will still make sure students and staff have at least one traditional snow day this year.

“Right now I hopefully anticipate that we’ll have one snow day that’s the magical snow day that everybody talks about but then do our part to maintain those routines, maintain instructional integrity for our kids,” said Keri Mahoney Principal of South Jefferson Elementary School.

After the one traditional snow day is used, there will be some form of remote or alternative instruction on days when snow prevents kids from coming to school. Beyond a certain point, days will have to be added to the end of the school year so that students are able to have an adequate amount of in-person learning.

Jefferson County Schools has a system in place for determining whether the snow is too bad for in-person learning. Most of that comes down to the Transportation Department.

“We’re usually up about 3, 3:30 in the morning we have a group of about 5 or six individuals that go out and check the roads… if we’ve had weather, we’re checking the roads if we haven’t had it yet then obviously we’re monitoring the radar, looking for timing,” stated JR Hollen, director of transportation for Jefferson County Schools.

If buses do have to take kids to school during inclement weather they have extra measures in place to keep kids safe like tire chains.

“We have a section up on the mountain that gets pretty treacherous in the winter so we do have most of our buses up there if not all of them have automatic chains,” Hollen said.