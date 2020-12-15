Jefferson County Schools closed for anticipated winter snow

West Virginia

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — Jefferson County Schools will be closed on Wednesday for the “first snow day of the year.”

Superintendent Bondy Shay Gibson announced the news through a letter to parents Tuesday evening. “It is a time of renewed wonder at all the beautiful things that each season holds.” Schools will be closed for students including virtual classes and staff as well.

“For just a moment, we can all let go of the worry of making up for the many things we missed by making sure this is one thing our kids won’t lose this year”

Bondy Shay Gibson, Superintendent

