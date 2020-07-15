JEFFERSON COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM) — Due to new COVID-19 related gathering restrictions in West Virginia, limiting gatherings to 25 people or less, Jefferson County Schools will be postponing graduation ceremonies planned for the class of 2020 on August 1.
Jefferson County Schools said they are still dedicated to providing a traditional, in-person graduation experience for class of 2020 graduates as soon as restrictions are lifted and guidance is allowed.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- President Trump touts takedown of MS-13 leaders
- VHSL to decide plan for high school sports on July 27
- Musselman’s Blake Hartman talks about how different this off-season is; as West Virginia returns to play
- After showers and storms, we see heat and humidity
- Jefferson County Schools cancels in-person graduation ceremony due to pandemic
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App