Jefferson County Schools cancels in-person graduation ceremony due to pandemic

West Virginia

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM) — Due to new COVID-19 related gathering restrictions in West Virginia, limiting gatherings to 25 people or less, Jefferson County Schools will be postponing graduation ceremonies planned for the class of 2020 on August 1.

Jefferson County Schools said they are still dedicated to providing a traditional, in-person graduation experience for class of 2020 graduates as soon as restrictions are lifted and guidance is allowed.

