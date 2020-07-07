Jefferson County Schools announces reopening plans for fall semester

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — In West Virginia, Jefferson County Schools is finalizing their re-entry plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

At the most recent Jefferson County Board of Education meeting, the superintendent announced that students will be attending in-person classes five days a week for the up-coming fall semester. The school district plans to release their full reentry plan next week, with the understanding that the plan will evolve. Jefferson County Schools is seeking feedback from the community regarding the reopening plan, through the Thought-Exchange platform.

“They’ve lost a lot and every day that we don’t serve them they lose more and that’s more for us to have to catch up and compound the issue, so it was really important for us to get students back on campus,” said Dr. Bondy Gibson, Jefferson County Schools superintendent.

Jefferson County School students have the option to take classes remotely if they feel uncomfortable with attending classes in person.

