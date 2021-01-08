JEFFERSON COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM) — Three hundred and thirty-eight Jefferson County Schools employees over the age of 50 received the COVID-19 vaccine. They were the first staff members at the school to be vaccinated.
Vaccination efforts at Jefferson County Schools were orchestrated by JCS maintenance staff, nurses, administrative volunteers, and Jefferson High School staff. The school system partnered with Shepherdstown Pharmacy, the West Virginia DHHR, and the West Virginia Department of Education to obtain vaccine doses.
The vaccine doses were given out at Jefferson High School.
Latest Posts
- Plenty of sunshine this weekend
- Jefferson County Schools administers COVID-19 vaccines to some employees
- Court proceedings continue for Tiger King star and others tied to criminal charges
- Thirteen charged in federal court following riot at US Capitol, investigation ongoing
- Liberty University sues Virginia over amendments to 2020 state budget
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App