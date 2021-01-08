Jefferson County Schools administers COVID-19 vaccines to some employees

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM) — Three hundred and thirty-eight Jefferson County Schools employees over the age of 50 received the COVID-19 vaccine. They were the first staff members at the school to be vaccinated.

Vaccination efforts at Jefferson County Schools were orchestrated by JCS maintenance staff, nurses, administrative volunteers, and Jefferson High School staff. The school system partnered with Shepherdstown Pharmacy, the West Virginia DHHR, and the West Virginia Department of Education to obtain vaccine doses.

The vaccine doses were given out at Jefferson High School.