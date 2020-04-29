Jefferson County reports first COVID-19 death

This is the second COVID-19 death in the eastern panhandle, the first reported in Berkeley County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Jefferson County woman has died from COVID-19, making her case the 38th virus-related death in West Virginia, and the county’s first virus-related death.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said she was 50 years old, and did not specify information regarding any underlying medical conditions.

“With sadness, we report another life lost to this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary in a press release sent at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Jefferson County has so far reported 77 COVID-19 cases total. In the rest of the eastern panhandle; Berkeley County reports 141 confirmed cases and one death, and Morgan County reports nine cases, and zero deaths.

Statewide: West Virginia has 1,095 positive COVID-19 cases, and negative test results stand at 40,431 at this time.

The state is now reporting data regarding nursing home facilities. That can be accessed here.