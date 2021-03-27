Jefferson County motorcycle crash leaves one dead Friday night

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — A Harpers Ferry man is dead after a crash in Jefferson County Friday night. The incident involved a motorcycle on happened along West Virginia Route 9.

William Edward Morgan Sr., 69, was transported by ambulance to Jefferson Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At 7 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, fire department, and EMS crews arrived at the scene near mile marker 72 between Charles Town and the Virginia state line. Officers say that he drove on to the median, overcorrected, and was thrown off the bike.

The accident remains under investigation.