Jefferson County moms frustrated by hurdles to COVID-19 testing for their kids

RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM) — What started as a concern on social media that spread throughout Jefferson County in the eastern panhandle could soon be getting the attention of state health officials.

A group of moms with young kids say they have all encountered hurdles when they try to get their children tested for COVID-19. They say testing sites demand verification of those with whom the children have been in contact – contacts who have tested positive. The moms believe the overly-thorough pre-screenings are a way to suppers actual positive numbers and they have reached out to their state legislators for help.

“They can only tell me that ‘sure, anybody can get tested’ but when you show up there for testing they won’t do the testing,” exclaims a frustrated mom, Amanda Houseright.

The health department in the eastern panhandle maintains testing is available in the region and it tires to accommodate all requests.

