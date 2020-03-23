Jefferson County man charged with murder in early morning shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man early Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said Jeremy Newkirk, 31, is charged with first-degree murder of the victim, identified as 27-year-old John Wilson.

According to witness statements, the victim was shot at 364 Wood End Farm Lane after he came to pick up a woman and her child at the residence shortly before 4 a.m. The sheriff’s office said Newkirk and the woman were arguing before she called Wilson to pick her up and that Newkirk allegedly shot Wilson as the woman was loading their belongings into Wilson’s car.

Newkirk is held at Eastern Regional Jail.