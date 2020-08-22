Jefferson County Livestock Auction held in place of county fair

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM)–The Jefferson County Fair was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, also canceling the livestock auction that typically takes place at the fair.

RSD Horse Auctions, LLC has hosted an alternative livestock sale so that 4-H and FFA members can sell their animals. The sale is important to help bring income for their farms. The animals often take several months to raise and prepare.

“A lot of your 4-H and your FFA kids, they take these projects on. It costs a lot of money to get them to these shows and this is their reward at the end,” said Tim Smith, Owner of RSD Horse Auctions LLC.

The livestock auction took place at the Kearneysville Complex.