Jefferson County implements schedule change amidst staffing shortages

Two Jefferson County, W.Va. school employees are on administrative leave pending an inquiry into their participation last Wednesday in protests at the U.S. Capitol.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — To address staffing shortages, Jefferson County Schools will implement a new schedule for students and staff.

Starting Oct. 15, students will have a half-day every Friday to help deal with staff shortages. The extra three hours will give staff the chance to work on things like planning, IEP meetings, and deep cleaning. The consistent half-day dismissal on Fridays will help eliminate the need for sporadic schedule changes by offering stronger staff support.

During the six-week period, Jefferson County Schools says they plan to implement more hiring and recruitment efforts to fill staffing shortages.

“Our folks are working so very hard they are doing a tremendous job but we have to be able to give them the tools to be able to do that job to the degree of excellence that they expect of themselves that families expect of us,” said Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson-Learn, superintendent of Jefferson County Schools.

The school system is working to provide child care solutions for families who need someone to look after their child during the half-day dismissal.