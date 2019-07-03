Jefferson County hosts third annual English learner’s camp

SHENENDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va (WDVM)– Jefferson County Public Schools hosted their third annual English language learner’s camp which gives students who may use English as their second language an opportunity to become proficient in speaking and writing.

“It’s the third year the kids have come to Driswood and besides having so much fun here, they are learning a lot of things.” said Mother of three E.L Campers Mirian Fernandes. “Even my son Neal who had the opportunity to go to sports camp and said ‘No mom, I want to go to school.”

According to school officials, the program is the first of its kind in West Virginia and is vital to the Jefferson County community since they have the largest number of English learners of any district in the state.

The camp also welcomes special education students to allow the kids to gain confidence, social skills and to feel included.

“David is on the spectrum and his identical twin brother Christopher is not but they have been able to participate together in all of the activities.” said Step-Grandparent of two E.L Campers Marjorie Skinner. “It’s just a wonderful program and it’s great that it’s offered free of charge, it’s just been great fun for them and they’re especially excited to go to the aquarium on Friday.”

According to school officials, they plan on hosting the camp for many years to come.

