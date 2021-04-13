Jefferson County hopes to find a home in Montana for fire truck

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDM) — It’s the story of a fire truck in search of a home. And there’se’s a home for the orphaned fire truck, 2,000 miles away. The question is, how to get it there.

In Halltown, Jefferson County, there is a fire truck that has seen better days. David Tabb with the Blue Ridge Mountain Fire Company has tried to get the County Commission to fork over the needed maintenance costs to keep her running but the commission says the truck is too old to repair. Time to put it out to pasture.

Tabb won’t hear of it. He loves the old bones of this pump truck. It needs a home. On the phone with his brother in Montana, also a firefighter, Tabb mentions the near-homeless fire truck .

“He got really interested because they need a truck,” Says Tabb. “And they’re in the mountains of Montana about 20 miles away from the Canadian border. So its really rough up there. And they’ve fallen on hard times as well.”

Not only that, but it’s fire season up there in Big Sky country. Tabb friend, Danny Lutz,is active with the Kiwanis Clubs, a community service organization committed to helping.

“Surely someone, somewhere in the Kiwanis organization either knows someone who has an over- the-road line truck system that could provide us a tractor and a flatbed trailer and drivers,” Lutz speculates.

Their friends in the firefighters fraternity, the close knit network of public safety officials, have even reached out to the governors of both West Virginia and Montanta for help. Tabb and Lutz hope for find a carrier for the truck soon. They estimate it will cost about $5,500 to transport the truck the 2,200 miles from West Virginia to Montana.