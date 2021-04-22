Jefferson County Historic Landmarks gives $4000 to small memorial cemetery

Kearneysville, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia awarded a grant to Jefferson County Historic Landmarks Commission to help support a small memorial cemetery.

The land where the cemetery is located was part of the Dandridge plantation. Local historians say the area was likely a burial ground for slaves before it was officially deeded as an African American cemetery.

The $4,000 grant will go to the Kearneysville Methodist Boyd Carter Memorial Cemetery. The funds are planned to go towards removing standing dead ash trees, and all remaining funds will go towards fixing up headstones.

The graves in the cemetery are marked with standard headstones, handmade headstones, fieldstones, metal markers, and planting yucca, lilies, daffodils and rose bushes.