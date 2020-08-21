Jefferson County has a stake in West Virginia mine war history

HALLTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Though the eastern panhandle is not known for its coal mining, Jefferson County is playing a role in West Virginia’s deep history tied to the industry.

Mineworkers have a bloody history in southern West Virginia.

So why is Jefferson County, in the eastern panhandle, so wrapped up this weekend in the bloody history of the Mountain State’s mine wars? The legendary violence between coal operators and miners in southern West Virginia led to a trial held in Charles Town because it was a neutral venue where an objective jury could be pooled. The trial was covered by major newspapers across the county. A reporter from London even attended. A young J. Edgar Hoover even sat in for the testimony. And the accused?



“There were 18 men, organizers and miners,” says mine wars historian Danny Lutz, “who for one reason or another could not get bail. So they were put in irons on the train and left that way for the whole trip, over 18 hours.”

And the jail cells and metal cots where they were housed have been in the Jefferson County courthouse all these years. But this weekend Jefferson County volunteers led by David Tabb are transporting them to the miners museum in Matewan, southern West Virginia, the set for a major motion picture a quarter century ago about the violent coalfield strife.



“I’m donating my time and resources to make sure these are placed someplace that everyone can remember,” says Tabb, “because if you lose history than you have a chance for it to repeat itself.”



Mary Kinnie is supporting the volunteer effort and says “more projects like this need to happen so we can keep our culture here.”



The mine wars museum opens labor day weekend.