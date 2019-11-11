Jefferson County fire investigation

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — WDVM is heading to the scene of a reported house fire in the area of Cloverdale Road in Charles Town, West Virginia. Stay with us for details.

Video and photo courtesy of local resident Terry Eaton.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories