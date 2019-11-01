Jefferson County Emergency Services honored members with “Life Saving Award”

RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM) — For the first time ever, Jefferson County Emergency Services honored some of their firefighters and paramedics with a “Life Saving Award”.

Seven emergency crew members were honored with the life saving award Thursday morning in Ranson for their heroic efforts in saving Kendell Mose’s life back in 2018.

“They’re a miracle, I died four times, they helped me out a lot and I’m grateful for them,” Kendell Mose said.

The crew says when they arrived on scene for a cardiac arrest call, Mose was not breathing and did not have a heart beat.

“We initiated advanced cardiac life support right away started CPR, had a lot of help had lots of paramedics lots of great EMT’s we initiated iv and intubation immediately,” Beryl Dixon said, the lead provider.

Officials say when someone goes into cardiac arrest, they don’t have much time, so learning CPR is important.

“We bring a patient back to life and they’re able to come and see us and meet with us and we’re able to meet them doesn’t happen often and CPR you cant stress enough everyone in this country should know CPR,” Lt. Monte Conner said.

Dixon says after a lot of school and training, being able to save someone’s life is something incredible.

“To say I know for sure that I have helped at least one person, I have changed their life significantly,” Dixon said. Mose says his illness came out of the blue and he will never forget the people that brought him back to life.