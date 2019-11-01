Jefferson County Commissioners allocate $40,000 for MARC train funding

The decision was made Thursday afternoon during the Jefferson County commissioners meeting.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Jefferson County Commissioners on Thursday afternoon came to a decision on how to fund the MARC train service in the Eastern Panhandle, they would allocate $40,000 from their emergency funding.

This is a turn from two weeks ago, when county commissioners declined to take action on the MARC commuter train service.

Noland says the $40,000 will be a one time, one year deal for just this calendar year.

Resident Joe Harris has relied on the MARC train for 30 years to get him to and from work in Montgomery County, Maryland. While he says he loves the service, he strongly believes that taxpayers should not have to fit the bill.

“I get the fact that it shouldn’t come out of the taxpayers, but I also understand how important the MARC train is,” said Harris.

The motion came out to be 3-2, with commissioners Josh Compton and Caleb Hudson declining to fund the MARC train service.