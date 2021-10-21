Jefferson County Commission in Final Stages for the West Virginia Checkbook

CHARLESTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — In an effort for more transparency in local government, West Virginia Auditor, JB McCuskey, paid a visit to the Jefferson County Commission to welcome the county into Project Mountaineer through the West Virginia Checkbook Program.

The program now will allow anyone to see how the county commission is spending taxpayer dollars.

For instance, if you want to see where funds will be going from the American Rescue Plan you are able to access that.

Officials say the new tool will help down on fraud and abuse. The program should launch within the next month.