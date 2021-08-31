Jefferson County classroom quarantined after just over a week of school, what parents can expect

FILE – A boy walks, outside a school, in Kosovo’s capital Pristina , Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Kosovo has postponed the beginning of the school year for students up through high school by two weeks following a surge of infections due to the delta variant. New precautions have also been taken in other Western Balkan countries like Albania and Serbia. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Just over a week into the school year, a classroom in Jefferson County has been quarantined due to a virus outbreak. For privacy reasons, the exact school where the outbreak happened is being kept confidential.

According to Hans Fogle, the public information officer for Jefferson County schools, classes in the county have an average of 15 to 25 students. At least a dozen students have returned to remote learning as a result of the outbreak. Those students will be virtual-only for ten days as JCS works to contain the virus.

The county said that, while they would prefer to have all students be able to learn inside the classroom, this action was necessary to protect the health and safety of all students and staff.

The affected families have already been alerted, but JCS also offers resources for concerned parents who would like to prepare for this situation. Parents can find the Safe Pandemic Operations Plan on their website.

The county also offers a COVID-19 dashboard that’s updated weekly as a way for parents to closely monitor the number of cases in the school system.

“Right now, if you look at that, we have 40 students across the school district quarantined, and 16 active cases,” Fogle said Tuesday. “We want to make sure that people know what the status is in our schools, and how we’re working to keep kids safe.”

Fogle said the school district feels this outbreak has been contained, and there won’t be more quarantines as a result of this specific situation thanks to the contact tracing system JCS has set up.