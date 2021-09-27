Jefferson County Board of Education votes to continue mask mandate

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

Wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, elementary school students line up to enter school for the first day of classes in Richardson, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Despite Texas Gov Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates by local officials, the Richardson Independent School District and many others across the state are requiring masks for students. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — The Jefferson County Board of Education voted Monday to continue their mask mandate in school facilities and on school vehicles.

“Our goal from the start of the school year has been to serve children where we believe they have the best access to academic and social-emotional supports, and that is in the classroom,” JCS Superintendent Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson-Learn said in a press release sent to WDVM 25. “This decision is not about politics. It is about doing what we can to avoid mass quarantines and keep students in school learning.”

The 5-0 vote came after a presentation by the Jefferson County Health Officer, Dr. Terrence Reidy.

The board will revisit the decision again on October 25th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Trending Stories