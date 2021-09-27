Jefferson County Board of Education votes to continue mask mandate

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — The Jefferson County Board of Education voted Monday to continue their mask mandate in school facilities and on school vehicles.
“Our goal from the start of the school year has been to serve children where we believe they have the best access to academic and social-emotional supports, and that is in the classroom,” JCS Superintendent Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson-Learn said in a press release sent to WDVM 25. “This decision is not about politics. It is about doing what we can to avoid mass quarantines and keep students in school learning.”
The 5-0 vote came after a presentation by the Jefferson County Health Officer, Dr. Terrence Reidy.
The board will revisit the decision again on October 25th.