Jefferson County, Berkeley County officials respond to reported drowning

West Virginia

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — WDVM is following a possible drowning reported in Bunker Hill on Thursday.

Berkeley County dispatch told WDVM that they were requested for help around 4:43 p.m. Dispatch for Jefferson County was not able to confirm information by 5:20 p.m. in the incident, but said Middleway Volunteer Fire Department is responding to the reported incident.

This story will be updated as details are verified.

