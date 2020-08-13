Jefferson County, Berkeley County officials respond to reported drowning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — WDVM is following a possible drowning reported in Bunker Hill on Thursday.
Berkeley County dispatch told WDVM that they were requested for help around 4:43 p.m. Dispatch for Jefferson County was not able to confirm information by 5:20 p.m. in the incident, but said Middleway Volunteer Fire Department is responding to the reported incident.
This story will be updated as details are verified.
