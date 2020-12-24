JeepsForGeorgie shatters previous record for a Jeep parade

HEDGESVILLE, W. Va. (WDVM) — It’s nearly Christmas, and an entire community already got into the spirit of giving, showing a stunning display of human kindness in West Virginia on Wednesday. A massive Jeep parade that has been dubbed #JeepsForGeorgie has more than doubled the previous 2,600-car record. And it was all in support of a 4-year-old.

Georgie is a 4-year-old boy with stage 4 neuroblastoma, and he has been out of his home state receiving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Hospital for over a year, beginning in October 2019. According to family members, Georgie’s cancer is still growing in a manner that is worrisome to doctors, and there is speculation that this could be his last Christmas.

When approached by the Make-A-Wish foundation, Georgie’s only wish was to come home to spend his possible last Christmas with his family. This wish sent shockwaves throughout the community, inspiring local members to create #JeepsForGeorgie. What began as a mission to gather possibly 100 cars to make a little boy’s Christmas more special quickly spread across the nation.

“So many people that were graciously willing to step up their time and energy,” said Doug Bigelow, a #JeepsForGeorgie volunteer. “The next thing you know … we’ve got 2,500 jeeps showing up here. Maybe 3,000 jeeps showing up here.”

That number is actually more like 5,000, according to the current count. And the number keeps rising.

The parade took place in Hedgesville, West Virginia, located in the eastern panhandle of the state. But state borders didn’t matter to the Jeep owners who were determined to turn Georgie’s love of the car brand into a massive event. Participants, according to the registration, drove in from about 20 different states. Many stated they were incredibly moved by George’s humble wish.

“It is the most innocent [thing] — and it’s such a simple thing to want, you know what I mean?” said Alexis Devane, a Jeep owner. “And that part really is heartwarming. In lack of better words, it’s just really just a spiritual moment.”

Organizers of the event refused to take much of the credit for the spectacle and instead insisted on highlighting the extreme kindness of the community that helped to make it all happen.

“I think our community is just, they’re just great people. They’re very giving people. Not only is the local community giving here but so is the Jeep community in itself,” said Bigelow.

Headcounts are still being finalized by the event’s organizers.

If you would like to donate to Georgie’s GoFundMe (which has surpassed its $20,000 goal), you can find it here. Georgie will be home with his family from Wednesday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 28.

Merry Christmas, Georgie!