JeepsForGeorgie lives on with a fundraiser to create #GeorgiesDreamHome

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) — Just before Christmas, a massive group of complete strangers came together to make a little boy’s dreams come true with the record-shattering #JeepsForGeorgie parade. And on Wednesday, the good faith continued with a “Ducking Spirit Night” fundraiser that set out to continue supporting Georgie and his family.

The volunteers and supporters of #JeepsForGeorgie have branched out to their new mission, #GeorgiesDreamHome. The goal of this new mission is to raise money to help pay for much-needed renovations to Georgie’s family home.

Jennifer Leitzel, #jeepsforgeorgie volunteer: “The goal is to raise money for the materials for the house,” said Jennifer Leitzel, a #JeepsForGeorgie original volunteer. “For the renovations, improvements. And our goal is hopefully $10,000.”

The little fundraiser outside of the Sweet Frog in Charles Town drew in support from more Jeep owners and friendly families. There were also donations from multiple businesses and organizations.

It is currently unknown how much money the event (and the sister event that took place in Virginia) raised for Georgie’s home renovations.

This will not be the last event the #JeepsForGeorgie volunteers put together. To keep up with the updates, you can join the Facebook page.