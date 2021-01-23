JeepsForGeorgie cancer patient passes away

Just days before Christmas, Jeep owners flocked to Hedgesville, West Virginia for the #JeepsForGeorgie parade to bring a little joy to a little boy battling cancer. WVDM is saddened to announce that Georgie passed away on Saturday morning.

His mother, Misty, shared the news on Facebook in a post reading, “I’m so broken lost and my heart is shattered. Our brave strong fierce solider gained his beautiful angel wings today at 9am.”

The 4-year-old battled stage 4 neuroblastoma since October of 2019. On January 7th, Misty shared an update to the Jeeps for Georgie Facebook group that Georgie’s cancer had spread further into his body.

This Christmas, Georgie had one wish: to spend his last Christmas with his family. His community organized a parade of Georgie’s favorite cars to make him smile.

We are thinking of Georgie’s family during this difficult time.