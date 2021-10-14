JCS themed months to build respect and civility amongst students

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month are all about celebrating diversity — and now Jefferson County Schools have a new way to celebrate diversity with a themed month initiative.

JCS themed months will highlight topics surrounding respect and civility.

“When learning about other cultures there’s always things that you don’t understand and so it’s really important to be able to respect their views and their values and their cultures,” said Kaitlynn McGuire, a 12th grader at Jefferson High School.

Each month starting this October until next May, the themes will take a deep dive into specific topics asking questions like how do you honor your ancestor or what does self-care look like for you and your family?

“I think this is really important within a community because sometimes we’re stuck in our own perspectives and we don’t value others’ views,” said Gabriela Rodriquez, another 12th grader at Jefferson High School.

The goal is to keep the conversation about diversity going year-round not just during certain times of the year.

“It’s usually just like oh it’s black history month and then that’s usually like the big one and that’s it but this time it’s going into just going through attributes of a culture and it’s going through all the cultures,” said Solomon Logan, an 11th grader at Jefferson High School.

Students will also participate in different activities each month to explore each theme.