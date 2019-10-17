Jefferson County Schools lead the way in SAT scores

"Students just need to understand how serious the SAT is."

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Out of 55 counties in West Virginia, Jefferson County Schools broke several records and is leading the way in student’s SAT scores.

Jefferson County ranked first in English SAT scores in 2018 and 4th in Mathematics, placing them at 2nd highest in the entire state. After speaking with Jefferson High School teachers, the biggest piece of advice they had for students was to take the test seriously, because the SAT can truly set up their futures.

“My students are very split, some of them are definitely going to college some of them definitely are not,” said JHS English Teacher Chris Pollock. “The ones that are not don’t really see the point of a lot of things in school so getting them to understand this might be worth trying hard on because even for you to go to school to do HVAC or drive a truck, it’s still on your transcript.”

JCS only fell four-percent behind Monongalia County in English and one-percent in math.