JCS achieves goal: Over 200,00 meals delivered to families in need

"We couldn't have done this without our volunteers everybody being a team."

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Nearly four months since the coronavirus pandemic started, Jefferson County Schools announced they exceeded their most ambitious goal to date, delivering 200,000 meals to students in need.

Through four different location sites, a family can roll up to a meal pick-up site and get as much as they need with no questions asked. JCS partnered with Kidz Power Pacs and hundreds of volunteers to not only help make the meals, but also drop them off on porches to ensure no child will go hungry during the pandemic. Deputy Director of Operations Joyce White says their goal couldn’t have been achieved without every single department of Jefferson County Schools pitching in.

“We just blended our departments and when child nutrition needed us or transportation, vice versa, we absolutely made it happen,” said White. “They were just flawless. They developed strong bonds and blended together as one entity and did an amazing job.”

The sites are open 11 a-m to noon, and as of Tuesday, JCS has delivered 208,250 meals.