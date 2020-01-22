JB McCuskey files for second term as WV auditor

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia auditor JB McCuskey just filed for his second term serving the Eastern Panhandle.

This was announced at an event hosted by McCuskey at the Eastern Panhandle Business Hub. McCuskey says his goal is to remain transparent during his campaign trail as he is looking forward to four more years as auditor. He says he’s ready to hit the ground running for every resident in the state and is committed to continuing to bring bureaucratic accountability and governmental transparency to the people of West Virginia. McCuskey reflects on his accomplishments in the past three years and what he expects moving forward.

“We’ve become the most transparent state in the United States which gives our citizens unparalleled access to their governments information, we have been rooting out, fighting and prosecuting fraud throughout the state, and we are transforming the way that our government systems work making them more efficient, cost effective and saving tax payers money,” said JB McCuskey, Auditor of West Virginia.

McCuskey will be campaigning for the next 10 months.