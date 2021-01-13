Jackson County leads largest drug investigation in WV history

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -- State health officials report more than 100,000 West Virginians have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 37 additional deaths related to COVID-19. These deaths include an 81-year-old female from Wood County, a 75-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 70-year-old female from Brooke County, a 77-year-old female from Wood County, a 96-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year-old female from Pendleton County, an 87-year-old female from Wood County, a 60-year-old male from Hancock County, a 54-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year-old female from Boone County, an 89-year-old male from Cabell County, a 72-year-old female from Logan County, an 88-year-old male from Ohio County, a 78-year-old female from Mason County, a 58-year-old male from Boone County, a 68-year-old male from Hancock County, an 81-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old male from Pleasants County, a 79-year-old female from Mineral County, a 73-year-old female from Ritchie County, a 77-year old-male from Hancock County, an 82-year-old female from Cabell County, a 74-year-old female from Hardy County, an 86-year-old female from Hampshire County, a 77-year-old male from Pleasants County, a 68-year-old male from Hancock County, a 76-year old female from Upshur County, a 77-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 45-year-old female from Wayne County, a 93-year-old female from Hancock County, a 73-year-old female from Lewis County, an 83-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 67-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old female from Marion County, and a 96-year-old male from Summers County.