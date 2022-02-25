CHARLESTON, W.Va. – While the COVID numbers in West Virginia continue to get better, Gov. Jim Justice continued to urge those 50 years and older to become fully vaccinated with the booster shot.

“If you’re fully vaccinated and you’re 60-years-old, you’re 50-years-old, and you don’t get that booster shot, that’s nuts. That’s all there is to it,” said Gov. Justice. “You are exposing yourself like crazy. We’re losing our wisdom in West Virginia.”

Gov. Justice continued, “These people could absolutely guide and direct our young people. Their absolute sons and daughters, and we’re losing our wisdom.”

In lighter news, Gov. Justice touched on West Virginia continuing its uphill climb towards getting out of the recent pandemic spike, along with the CDC loosening its mask mandate guidance. The governor showed that the daily coronavirus numbers continue to drop, along with the colored county map becoming closer to being all green.

“All that looks so much better,” Gov. Justice said while stating West Virginia now has 32 green counties; with no counties in the red.

County map of West Virginia for Friday’s DHHR report.

The updated COVID numbers weren’t the only topic of the governor’s briefing on Friday. Gov. Justice started his briefing by touching on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While the governor extended his prayers to the people of Ukraine, he also called on the Biden administration to realize the importance of energy independence.

Gov. Justice called on the Biden administration to “reset” and strive to become an energy-independent country, by saying he believes we have made a huge mistake in this country. He stated that the invasion has shown the world how energy can easily be weaponized.

“It’s time to reset. If you just step back and reset, the American people will understand,” said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice stated that he believes the United States needs to become fully energy independent first, then tackle all the climate issues after. However, the governor also said that if we become energy independent then the United States would not only feel better and stronger, but we would “be better for the world in every way.”

“With our natural resources of coal, and oil and, natural gas everywhere, in this great nation we need to be so energy independent it’s unbelievable. God made it that way. He did that for a reason because he knew we were the beacon,” Gov. Justice said to end his briefing.