It’s the perfect time to grow mushrooms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A local mushroom farm says rainy, warm weather is the best time to grow them, and their products are being sold in a new grocery store.

Hernshaw Farms in Kanawha County grows about 300 pounds of mushrooms a week to sell to local restaurants, wholesale stores and online.

“If it’s snowing, sleeting, hailing, we’re growing mushrooms. We mainly grow indoors in shipping containers. Now, we don’t have that much growth because our outdoor beds aren’t growing as hard, but we grow all year round,” George Patterson, owner of Hernshaw Farms said.

Some of those mushroom products are now on shelves at the new Kroger in Scott Depot.

“It’s a huge project and what we aim to do, and what we’re already doing is sending mushroom grow kits and all sorts of products to all 50 states,” Patterson said.

Marketing manager Sydni Harless says it’s amazing to see all their dreams become a reality.

“We’re just so extraordinarily blessed and grateful that we get to be here, I mean it’s amazing really. We’ve done so much hard work,” Harless said.

Selling products in stores isn’t the only thing Hernshaw Farms wishes to accomplish.

“The goal is to create jobs and help the local community. Right now, we’ve created two jobs and it looks like we’re about to create a lot more,” Patterson said.

Patterson says mushrooms have great health benefits for your heart, your brain and mainly your soul, so pick up a bag next time if you’re ever at the Kroger in Scott Depot.

Hernshaw Farms hopes to expand the mushroom products into all 42 Kroger stores by the end of July next year.