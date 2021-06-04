Is your teen getting behind the wheel? AAA warns of ‘100 Deadliest Days’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Is your teen hitting the road? AAA says we are now in the ‘100 Deadliest Days,’ the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when we usually see an increase of crashes involving teen drivers.

AAA says with lifted COVID-19 restrictions, school out for the summer and summer jobs and activities picking up, roads could prove deadly as more teens get behind the wheel.

AAA has compiled 10 years worth of data from the ‘100 Deadliest Days’ and nationwide, more than 7,000 people died in crashes involving teen drivers.

In Virginia, that number is more than 140. More than 125 teens were involved in fatal crashes in Virginia during that same time period.

The agency says due to lack of experience, teens are at higher risk of crashes and now is a good time for parents to set the example.

Parents are encouraged to not only talk to their kids about risky behavior behind the wheel, but to put the advice into action and ditch distractions while driving.

Officials say it’s also a good idea to have at least 50 hours of supervised driving practice under your belt.

If needed, establish a parent-teen driving agreement that lays out family rules when teens get behind the wheel.