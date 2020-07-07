Investigators searching for answers in Mercer County church fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Princeton church was set on fire twice and investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office are looking for answers.

The first fire at the New Beginnings Praise and Worship Center, located at 5250 Cheesy Creek Rd., was on June 6, 2020. The second fire at the same location occurred on June 24, 2020.

Investigators have ruled the fires were undetermined in the cause but an investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about the fires, they are encouraged to call the WV State Fire Marshal Hotline at 1-800-233-3473. There is a reward of up to $5,000 if the information leads to an arson arrest and conviction.