Investigation underway for abandoned pigs

West Virginia

No food and no water in the area, pigs in emaciated shape

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– The Martinsburg Sheriff’s Office and Berkeley County Animal Control are currently investigating an unusual case.  

Witnesses reported several pigs that seemed to be abandoned in a housing area Thursday afternoon. 

Four pigs were seized after several complaints about animals being abandoned. Witnesses claimed they were emaciated and suffered severe hair loss with no food or water in the area. The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Berkeley County Animal Control.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.