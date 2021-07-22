Investigation begins into Jefferson County arson

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDVM) — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an arson that took place on July 19 in Kearneysville.

Officials said that the Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a 911 call at 4038 Kearneysville Pike. Responders said there was one fire in the basement and another on the first floor. During the immediate investigation, the Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause to be incendiary.