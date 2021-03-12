Internal investigation reveals more errors in West Virginia COVID-death data

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, state health officials released a list of 70 health care facilities from across the state with unreported COVIS-related deaths.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources launched an internal investigation earlier this week surrounding the shocking announcement of unreported COVID deaths at facilities across the state. Four of the facilities were in the Eastern Panhandle, but findings from the investigation have revealed yet another error.

During the governor’s COVID briefing on Friday, State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad stated that the epidemiology team carried out the investigation and found that three previously unreported COVID deaths were verified with records from the facilities and the DHHR.

One of the deaths that was previously listed as unreported was found at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg; however, this investigation has rectified this error.

“Our epi [epidemiology] team has done a thoroughly vetted process and we now 165 deaths to report,” Dr. Amjad stated. “Through our quality assurance process, we found a duplicate first and last name that were on a death certificate so that death that was listed at Berkeley Medical Center was removed.”

Dr. Amjad also explained that in the coming weeks, the epidemiology team will be reaching out to the facilities that were previously listed to verify and correct records and death certificates.