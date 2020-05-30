‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for May 30-31, 2020

by: Mark Curtis

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the Democratic primary for governor and the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30 and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 31.

  • Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, D-Candidate for West Virginia governor
  • State Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Candidate for West Virginia governor
  • Stephen Smith, D-Candidate for West Virginia governor
  • Richie Robb, D-Candidate for U.S. Senate

The West Virginia Primary is Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Absentee balloting is currently underway.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

