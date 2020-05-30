‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for May 30-31, 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the Democratic primary for governor and the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30 and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 31.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, D-Candidate for West Virginia governor

State Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Candidate for West Virginia governor

Stephen Smith, D-Candidate for West Virginia governor

Richie Robb, D-Candidate for U.S. Senate

The West Virginia Primary is Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Absentee balloting is currently underway.