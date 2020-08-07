‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for Aug. 8-9

(WOWK) — Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the latest political news with WOWK 13 News award-winning anchor and host of West Virginia Tonight Mark Curtis.

You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

Mac Warner, R-WV Secretary of State

Natalie Tennant, D-Candidate, WV Secretary of State

Clay Abney, Freelance Travel Writer

Heather Johnson, Owner, River Expeditions

Here is the statewide broadcast schedule:

WTRF 7.2 Wheeling (My Ohio Valley TV)

9 a.m.

WTRF 7.3 Wheeling (ABC)

10 a.m. Sunday

WBOY-TV 12.1 (NBC) Clarksburg

8:30 a.m. Sunday

WBOY-TV 12.2 (ABC) Clarksburg

10 a.m. Sunday

WDVM-TV 25 (IND) Martinsburg/Eastern Panhandle

11 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday

WVNS- TV 59.2 (Fox) Beckley-Bluefield

10 a.m. Sunday

MORE NEWS ON WDVM