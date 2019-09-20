Injured West Virginia State Trooper recovering

Cpl. Josh Ware was seriously injured in the line of duty back in July while clearing an accident on the highway.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A West Virginia State Trooper who was seriously injured in the line of duty back in July is on the road to recovery.

For Cpl. Josh Ware, he is feeling a sigh of relief after he was put in the hospital in July after being seriously injured.

“I got the last of the stitches and all that so there’s no stitches or staples or anything,” said Josh.

Josh was clearing an accident on I-81 in Martinsburg when a tractor-trailer caught an overhead cable line that fell on the Interstate– which then caught him.

He suffered multiple injuries to his head, arm, and leg.

Josh spent nearly three weeks in the hospital.

His wife Bethany says after one week after being in the hospital, he took his first steps.

Now back home, Josh says he’s happy to be in the comfort of his home among his wife and five children.

He said he is thankful for the kindness from his local community and across the country.

“Any need that we can even think of has been taken care of,” said Bethany.

With a long way to go, Josh and his family hope that his progress continues in the right direction of making a full recovery.

“The situations been pretty crazy, but God’s been with me through the whole thing,” he said.

Josh has had seven surgeries and he says he’s looking forward to starting physical therapy.