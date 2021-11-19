Inflationary pressures impacting consumers, but wise investing can beat cost hikes

Tracy Regalia, an investment advisor with Edward Jones in Kearneysville, West Virginia, says the 23 percent rate of return in the stock market is a sure bet to beat the inflationary pattern in the economy now.

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — We are seeing rising prices at the gas pump and the grocery store, and with the holidays upon us, we are really feeling the pinch.

In West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, Tracy Regalia is an investment strategist with Edward Jones tracking the economy. She says it is a simple matter of demand outstripping supply. The bottleneck at the ports is driving demand which, in turn, drives up the price we pay for goods and services.

Still, she says that a surefire way to come out ahead of the rising price spiral is to invest where the return far outstrips the higher price tag for food, fuel, furniture and other goods and services

“For those looking on how to grow their money in these cases of high inflation, it’s going to be putting your money in equity — the stock market — because right now the S&P is up 23% and inflation is up 6%,” Regalia said.

The consumer price index rose 6.2% last month and inflation has topped 5% in the previous five consecutive months.