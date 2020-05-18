Indoor malls to reopen this week; plans for Week 5 of reopening WV include spas, bars, state park cabins

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says indoor malls will be able to reopen Thursday, May 21 along with specialty retail stores with strict guidelines to protect shoppers.

Justice also announced the reopening plans for Week 5 of “West Virginia Strong: The Comeback.” The week will begin Tuesday, May 26 following the Memorial Day holiday. Week 5 will include:

State Park cabins and lodges to in-state residents only

Indoor and outdoor bars at 50% capacity

Museums and visitor centers

Zoos

Spas and massage businesses – Effective Saturday, May 30

Limited video lottery retailers will also be able to begin reopening Saturday, May 30, according to the governor. Casinos will begin reopening Friday, June 5. Both will have strict guidelines set in place to keep players safe.

Information from the state during the governor’s briefing also shows the executive order requiring out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine will also be lifted as part of Week 4, which begins this coming Thursday, May 21.

Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Jefferson and Berkeley counties are no longer considered hot spots, according to the governor. The state does plan to implement a new high alert system for monitoring counties.

Governor Justice is encouraging cities and counties across West Virginia to apply for CARES Act funding at grants.wv.gov or by calling the helpline at 1-833-94-GRANT.

